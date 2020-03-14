Know the less known facts about Alia Bhatt: See pics

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is an actress and singer of Indian origin and British citizenship. She is the highest-paid actress in India, as of 2019. She has till now has won four Filmfare Awards.

She has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2014 and was featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2017.

Alia Bhatt is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. After making her acting debut as a child in the 1999 thriller Sangharsh, Bhatt played her first leading role in Karan Johar’s teen drama Student of the Year (2012).

She went on to establish herself with starring roles in several films produced by Johar’s studio Dharma Productions, including the romances 2 States (2014), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017); and Dear Zindagi (2016).

Bhatt won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for playing a kidnapping victim in the road drama Highway (2014), and three Best Actress awards for playing a Bihari migrant in the crime drama Udta Punjab (2016), a spy in the thriller Raazi (2018), and the volatile girlfriend of an aspiring rapper in the musical drama Gully Boy (2019).

In addition to acting in films, Bhatt has launched her own line of clothing and handbags and is the founder of the ecological initiative CoExist. She has sung six of her film songs, including the single “Samjhawan Unplugged” in 2014, and she participates in stage shows and concert tours.