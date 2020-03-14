Minor girl with disability raped

in a shocking incident a minor girl with disability was allegedly raped by a man. The brutal incident took place at Niali area in Cuttack district in Odisha on Friday.

The minor girl was gone to attend Dipoti Melana, a festival. At that time the man gagged and raped her. The man also thrashed her. The girl suffered major injuries on her face and eyes. The victim was rescued by some villagers who came there after hearing her cries.

Police has arrested the accused. The police has also recorded the statement of the victim and had also completed the medical examination of both victim and accused. The investigation is underway.