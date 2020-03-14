Violence in Jaipur court premises, One dead

Gang war waged in Jaipur court premises on Saturday killed a young man. The Police from the Chaksu area rushed to the spot neutralizing the situation and arrested a man from the spot.

Police spokesman said that the reason for the Gang war is related to a plot of land in Shyampura Village. The village warlords Ramjeevan and Satya Narayan are in a constant feud for the land and their gangs often engage in bloody clashes. The Chaksu SDM court had summoned both parties for a hearing and on coming face-to-face the ill cultured gang members engaged in an armed battle at court premises itself.

The deceased was taken for postmortem and handed over to relatives.