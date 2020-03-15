DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

COVID 19: Know what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to say

Mar 15, 2020, 10:54 am IST
Less than a minute

Amid the corona virus scare all around the world, the Primi Minister Narendra Modi said that everyone’s coming together will lead to better outcomes.

“Our coming together will lead to effective outcomes,” said PM ahead of his video conference with other SAARC nations to evolve a joint strategy to fight the sweeping novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak that has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide and infected 1.3 lakh others.

The video conference comes two days after PM Modi pitched that SAARC leaders work together to fight the pandemic.

“Timely action for a healthier planet. Tomorrow (Sunday) at 5 PM, leaders of SAARC nations will discuss, via conferencing, a roadmap to fight the challenge of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus,” PM Modi tweeted last night.

“I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens,” he said.

Also, in a tweet made by Modi, he emphasised on ‘Timely action’.

India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka are members of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation).

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close