COVID 19:Important announcements for Kuwait residents

With the novel coronavirus gripping the world, the Kuwait governement has announced further steps. This even includes the closure of commercial facilities in the country.

Eight more cases were confirmed Sunday, raising the total number to 112, the Health Ministry said in an update.

The government ordered the shutdown of commercial complexes, shopping malls and public markets with the exception of food supply outlets, the official Kuwaiti news agency Kuna reported.

The shutdown also includes theme parks, barber shops and hairdressing salons.

As part of the new restrictions taking effect starting Sunday, no more than five clients are allowed inside restaurants and cafes at the same time. Furthermore, people waiting in queues are required to have a one-metre space between each other. Authorities have requested its citizens and foreign residents to keep indoors and to only move out if necessary.

Kuwait also gave all employees a two-week holiday starting Thursday and extended the closure of educational institutions as part of the preventive measures.