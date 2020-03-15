Godman ‘corona wale baba’ detained in UP

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a fake Godman , who had been selling talisman for merely Rs 11 claiming to cure coronavirus. The fake Godman, Ahmad Siddiqui, had put up a board outside his shop in Daliganj area, claiming that he had a cure for the deadly virus.

The board said that those who could not wear a mask could use the talisman to keep corona away.

The chief medical officer reportedly informed the police that swooped down on the accused and arrested him for fraud and forgery.

Lucknow now has two patients who have tested positive for coronavirus while 11 patients have been put up in the isolation wards and their reports are awaited.

Additional Police Commissioner (west) Vikas Chandra Tripathi said that the accused calls himself “Corona Wale Baba” and has been duping innocent people.