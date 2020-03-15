HBD Alia Bhatt : Here are some unknown facts about the actress ; See Pics

Alia Bhatt is an actress and singer of Indian origin and British citizenship, who works in Hindi films. The highest-paid actress in India, as of 2019, her accolades include four Filmfare Awards. She has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2014 and was featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2017.

Born into the Bhatt family, she is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. After making her acting debut as a child in the 1999 thriller Sangharsh, Bhatt played her first leading role in Karan Johar’s teen drama Student of the Year (2012). She went on to establish herself with starring roles in several films produced by Johar’s studio Dharma Productions, including the romances 2 States (2014), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017); and the coming-of-age drama Dear Zindagi (2016).

Bhatt won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for playing a kidnapping victim in the road drama Highway (2014), and three Best Actress awards at the ceremony for playing a Bihari migrant in the crime drama Udta Punjab (2016), a spy in the thriller Raazi (2018), and the volatile girlfriend of an aspiring rapper in the musical drama Gully Boy (2019).

Lesser known facts about the actress :

#1. Alia’s nick name is “Aloo” which means Potato. Well she certainly doesn’t look like one with that hot biking figure Its Aloo, as she was fat before she appeared in the set of Student of the Year her when she lose 17 kg weight. Also she is very fond of cold beverages, instead of hot ones.

#2. She always had a crush on Shah Rukh Khan (the National Crush of every girl), dashing Shahid Kapoor (of course) & Ranbir Kapoor – whom she is actually dating right now; Fairy Tale isn’t it!

#3. 400 girls were originally auditioned before our pretty Alia Bhatt finally got signed for the female lead in the infamous movie Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, which proved to be a turning point in her career along with Varun Dhavan and Sidhartha Malhotra.

#4. Alia Bhatt did not have the required figure for the role in “Student of the year” so she worked hard and lost 16-20kgs in 3 months to illustrate an amazing transformation. We bet, how hot she looked there *Shanya Shanaya*

#5. Eventually her first movie wasn’t Student of the Year but it was that famous movie of Preity Zinta and Ashutosh Rana “Sangharsh”. Well, this one is quite surprising as not many of us know that she played the role of junior Preity Zinta in the movie sangharsh

#6. You know she is a fabulous painter. The actress seems like a small packet but it actually is full of surprises. She makes beautiful charcoal paintings.

#7. Along with being fantastic actress, she is also a good singer. She unveiled her singing attributes in the movie “Highway” and later on, she sung as a playback singer in “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”.

#8. Alia has a craving for dahi or yogurt, and orders a portion even when she’s eating Italian and Mexican foods. May be that’s why she is so glowing.

#9. Her genealogy is exceptionally intriguing as she is half Kashmiri and German on her mom’s side and Gujrati from her father’s side. Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt are her progression kin.

#10. Our Udtaa Punjab actor is very humble too. She is an active member of the PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). She shot an ad supporting the stray animals.