Kerala quarantines 19 co-passengers of UK COvid-19 patient

Nineteen persons of Dubai-bound Emirates flight including the UK citizen who tested positive for coronavirus, have been quarantined at Ernakulam Medical College, said Dr. MK Kuttappan, District Medical Officer on Sunday.

“The 19 persons have been kept in the isolation ward at Ernakulam medical college,” said Dr Kuttappan. “As the UK citizen who tested positive for coronavirus was a part of the group, 19 members of that group, including his wife, have been deboarded from Dubai-bound Emirates flight,” airport spokesperson told ANI.

The UK citizen who was kept in quarantine boarded the flight without notifying the authorities. He was deboarded and taken back to the medical facility.