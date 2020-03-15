Serial amateur kisser arrested by railway Police

A young man who flees after kissing single women was nabbed by Mumbai railway police today. The man focusses largely on single women who use the platform overbridge during non-rush hours. The boy employs a startling strategy to kiss the women and by the time the woman holds back what happened, he escapes from the scene.

The Mumbai police verified many surveillance footage and arranged the trap to nab the serial kisser.Mufty police were deployed on both ends of the bridge and the young man was subdued when on the run after kissing a lady. The young man, Raizur Habibur Khan is arrested on charges of theft, as no woman he kissed had raised a complaint against him. The kissing culprit hails from UP and works as a carpenter in Mumbai.

Police had urged the women to come forward to register a complaint and had promised to keep the identity of victims safe.