US summons Chinese envoy over its ridiculous Bio-weapon blame

The US on Saturday summoned the Chinese ambassador to the US over recent blame stating Corona is a US induced disease and the pandemic was introduced to China by members of US Army who visited Wuhan in October. The US expressed its discontent over the serious allegation made by a senior official in Beijing.

The allegation slapped on the US is without a shred of evidence but the statement was backed by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose spokesman accused American officials of not coming clean about what they know about the disease.

Both the US and China had blamed Covid-19 is a virus engineered by humans as a bio-weapon but the accusations have no substantial evidence to back the claims. Bats who are known to be a reservoir of viruses could not transmit the virus to a snake or Platypus consumed as game meat by Wuhan residents. Experts suggest that the virus needs to be engineered to survive in a host other than Bats-the flying mammal still in its evolutionary phase which does not resist a viral Colony in its life system.