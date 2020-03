Bill to have three central Sanskrit university approved

Indian Parliament passed a bill to upgrade three deemed Sanskrit universities into central universities, today.

The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha which was earlier passed by Lok Sabha.

The Bill seeks to upgrade three deemed to be universities in Sanskrit — Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, Sri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, and Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth Tirupati — into central universities.

The bill was moved in Rajya Sabha by Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

“We are committed to strengthening all Indian languages,” he said.