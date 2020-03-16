Coronavirus attacks US Navy,First case reported on Ship

The Covid pandemic which suddenly rose to get the title of the most terrifying virus just had its first strike against US Navy.US Navy reported its first suspected case of the new coronavirus aboard a ship, saying a sailor had tested positive for the disease but the result needed to be confirmed by health authorities.

The US Navy sailor on board the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer tested positive for Coronavirus. The Navy seal is now at home quarantine and people he had close contact is being identified for observation. The case is the latest example of how the U.S. military is grappling with coronavirus cases around the world, from a Marine who works at a key defense agency near the Pentagon to a soldier assigned to the U.S. Army Europe Headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany.

A dangerous virus on a warship presents particular concerns, as sailors operate in close proximity to one another. The USS Boxer is now undergoing a thorough cleaning adhering to the guidelines of US center for disease control and prevention.

The Seal is said to contract the virus during his visit to Southern Italy. The Virus has killed close to 4000 people around the globe by now stretching across all inhabited continents.