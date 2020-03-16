Coronavirus: Free WiFi for 60 days offered

As the world is facing the coronavirus outbreak, the internet and wireless providers in the USA has announced that they will provide free WIFi service for next 60 days.

The decision was taken to make internet less expensive as enforced social distancing due to the new coronavirus forces more human interaction online.

Comcast has offered free public WiFi for all for 60 days. Major metropolitan areas are thick with Comcast’s Xfinity-branded hotspots. AT&T and Charter Communications also announced free public WiFi for 60 days.

Verizon was among the many providers to also announce a moratorium on late fees and disconnections. T-Mobile announced that it would provide unlimited smartphone data to all current subscribers and increase the data allowance to schools and students using their digital learning programs.

The announcements followed a plea Thursday to internet providers by Senator Mark Warner of Virginia and 17 other colleagues in the Senate.