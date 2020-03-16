Fees for services reduced, cancelled in UAE

Fees for many services were reduced and cancelled in UAE. The Abu Dhabi government has announced this. The stimulus package was announced on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Following Mohamed bin Zayed’s directives, the Executive Council has launched a new set of initiatives under Ghadan 21 that aim to preserve Abu Dhabi's economic gains, support the private sector and prioritise supporting statups. The initiatives include: — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) March 16, 2020

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: We are thankful for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s vision & for endorsing new economic initiatives.

Guided by Hazza bin Zayed & Tahnoun bin Zayed, we will announce new initiatives to address current challenges and maintain Abu Dhabi’s economic stability. — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) March 16, 2020

The main decisions in the stimulus package are the following:

Waiving current commercial and industrial penalties.

– Exempting commercial vehicles from annual registration fees to the end of 2020.

– Exempting all vehicles from traffic tariff from road tolls to the end of 2020.

– Suspending tourism and municipality fees for tourism & entertainment sectors for this year.

– Offering up to 20 per cent rebate on rental values for the restaurants and tourism and entertainment sectors.