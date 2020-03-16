Nirbhaya death row convicts tries new trick to escape death noose

The attorney AP Singh of the Nirbhaya death row convict Pawan Gupta, approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking a stay on the death sentence. This move by the convicts was not expected and this will give them additional time from facing the death penalty issued by the Delhi Court.

In the petition, AP Singh alleged foul play staged by various political parties and organized groups hindering the justice delivered to the culprits. All the four convicts of Nirbhaya rape are scheduled to be hanged on March 20th at 5:30 AM. As the convicts used all the remedies, many thought this is the last and final death penalty and they would certainly be hanged.

If the ICJ considers their petition, the convicts can prolong the case further. Generally, International laws vilify death sentences and chances of death sentence reduced to a life term is possible.