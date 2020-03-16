Parliament complex now has thermal screening

Amid the novel corona virus’s fear, thermal screening of people visiting the Parliament complex was carried out on Monday in view of the threat of coronavirus.

Staff and journalists visiting the complex were subjected to thermal screening.

Authorities have already stopped issuing passes for people interested in witnessing proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Only MPs, staff and journalists are allowed to enter Parliament from Monday.

However, it is not immediately known whether MPs were also subjected to thermal screening.

The second part of the budget session is scheduled to end on April 3.