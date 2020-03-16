President nominates former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has nominated former Chief Justice of India (CJI), Ranjan Gogoi, to the Rajya Sabha.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated member”, said a government notification.

Gogoi, born on November 18, 1954, joined the Bar in 1978. He was appointed a permanent judge of the Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001. Nine years later, he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where he rose to become chief justice on February 12, 2011. He was elevated to the top court the following year.

Justice Gogoi was sworn in on October 3, 2018 as the 46th CJI, and had a tenure of a little over 13 months. Gogoi had retired in November last year.