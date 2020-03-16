DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

State government revealed the number of illegal migrants deported

Mar 16, 2020, 06:14 pm IST
The Maharashtra state government has revealed the number of illegal Bangladeshi migrants deported in the last four years. The Minister of State for Home has informed the number in the Assembly on Saturday.

Around 3,341 people staying in the state are suspected of being illegal immigrants from Bangladesh while 603 people had been sent back to their home country in the last four years. Also a total of 660 cases have been lodged against people for not having Indian citizenship.

Last month, at least 22 Bangladeshis including 12 women illegally staying in the state were apprehended in  Arnala area in Palghar district.The cops found that the Bangladesh nationals were using the IMO app to call their families in their home country.

