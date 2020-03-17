A tsunami is coming’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s warning to union government

Congress MP from Wayanad, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi has come with a warning for the union government over economic crisis. He compared the economic crisis to Tsunami and said that the country must be ready itself not just for the coronavirus but for the economic crisis.

“The Indian economy is going to be devastated. You have no idea the painful thing the country has suffered and it is coming. It is like a tsunami is coming,”said Rahul Gandhi.

“The water is going to come and I have been warning the government … They are fooling about, they are not clear about what they have to do. India should be preparing itself not just for Covid-19 but for the economic devastation that is coming,” Rahul Gandhi added.

“I am saying it again and again… I am sorry to say our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next six months,” he added.