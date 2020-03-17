Coronavirus : “Massive tsunami is coming”, Rahul Gandhi warns centre

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday warned the Centre, saying that it should prepare itself for coronavirus as well as the economic slowdown, adding that a tsunami is coming.

The Congress MP made the statement at a time when 126 people have been infected with the deadly virus in India and three patients have died of it. “The Indian economy is going to be devastated. You have no idea the painful thing the country has suffered and it is coming. It is like a tsunami is coming,” Rahul Gandhi told the media.

The former Congress president also talked about the devastating tsunami which hit the Indian Ocean in 2004 and said, “The water is going to come and I have been warning the government … They are fooling about, they are not clear about what they have to do. India should be preparing itself not just for Covid-19 but for the economic devastation that is coming.”

“I am saying it again and again… I am sorry to say our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next six months,” he added.