Coronavirus: PSL 2020 final postponed

As the coronavirus outbreak is spreading across the globe, the management of Pakistan Super League cricket tournament has announced that the PSL 2020 will be postponed.

The semifinals of the PSL 2020 was scheduled to played on Tuesday at Lahore. And the final was scheduled on Wednesday. But the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone it. A number of foreign players in the franchises had already left the country despite the PCB bringing forward the finals by four days.

The decision in the PSL came a day after a Test match and a one-day international between Pakistan and Bangladesh was postponed.