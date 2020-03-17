Covid-19 test report published for the 7 quarantined in Pathanamthitta

Giving a major relief to state health authorities and the affected all the 7 quarantined in Pathanamthitta were tested negative for novel Coronavirus.

As the nation passes through a crucial stage on stage 2 of the disease,the number of Covid-19 infected rised to 137 with Maharastra as the epicenter.The number of deceased with infection are now 3 and all were elderly patients with other complications.

On a positive note 13 were fully cured from the disease of which 3 are from Kerala.The state health ministry under the proactive leadership of health minister Shailaja are taking steps to choke the community spread of the disease and stated that only local transmission of the disease exist in the state.