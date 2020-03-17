Dubai Duty Free raffle: Indian boy aged 7 won 1 million US dollar

An Indian boy aged 7 has won 1 million US dollar in the Dubai Duty Free Raffle. Kapilraj Kanakaraj aged 7 and liviing in Ajman has won the prize for his ticket 4234 in series 327. The ticket was bought by his father on February 21.

“Words aren’t enough to express how I feel today. My family and I are so thankful for this wonderful blessing. Part of the prize money will definitely go to our furniture shop business and for my son’s future. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free for this life changing win”, said the family from Tamil Nadu. They were be in Ajman for last 27 years.

Devaraj Subramaniam, a 57-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S560 in Series 1749 with ticket number 1106.

Lady luck also shone on. Marie Joy Candalla, a 38-year-old Filipina based in Dubai won a Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Sport motorbike with ticket number 0112 in Series 402.

Ahmed Saeed Mohd, a 44-year-old Dubai-based Sudanese national, won an Aprilia RSV4 RR in Series 403 with ticket number 0642.