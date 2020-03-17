Mother’s extramarital affair with husband .. New bride ends life

In a tragic incident that happened at the limits of Mirpeta Police station at Andhra Pradesh, a distraught young bride committed suicide after she discovered her mother is involved in an illicit relationship with her husband.

As per Mirpeta CI Yadayya, Anita residing in Almasguda split up with her husband Babu Rao many years ago. She later befriended Prem Naveen Kumar and developed a full-fledged relationship. After a year Anita got her eldest daughter born of Babu Rao, Nandana 19 married to Prem Naveen Kumar. Nandana was a first-year degree student at the time of her wedding on Dec 01, 2019. Anita and Prem Naveen Kumar continued their relationship even after the marriage.

When Nandana sensed awkwardness in behavior between her husband and mother, She sought an explanation from her mother, to which she threatened suicide if she takes Naveen Kumar away from her.Mirpeta CI, Yadayya said this led to Nandana ending her life leaving a suicide note.Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan, and the police after proceedings took the body for postmortem. Sanjana, younger sister of Nandana had filed a case against her mother and brother-in-law.