UAE Exchange suspends all new transactions

The leading remittance and foreign exchange brand based in Abu Dhabi, UAE Exchange has temporarily suspend any new transactions at all of its branches and its online platforms.

“Due to certain operational challenges, we have temporarily suspended acceptance of any new transactions at UAE Exchange branches and via our online channels. “We are currently focused on processing all existing transactions as quickly as possible”, said a statement issued by UAE Exchange.

Owned by the UAE-based billionaire Dr BR Shetty and a subsidiary of London-listed Finablr, UAE Exchange said its customer service touch points, as well as its branches, will remain open to support and attend to any queries customers may have.