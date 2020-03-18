Coronavirus :Actress Rashami Desai gets screened on shooting location ; Watch Video

Actress Rashami Desai, who won many hearts during her stint in Colors TV’s controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’, recently entered Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama ‘Naagin 4’ as Dev’s (Vijayendra Kumeria) wife ‘Shalaka’. Currently, the Coronavirus havoc is affecting everyone’s work and life due to which Indian Film and TV industry has decided to stop shooting from March 19 to March 31. Amid COVID-19 scare, ‘Naagin 4’ team including Rashami recently got screened on the sets.

A video from ‘Naagin 4’ sets is doing the rounds on social media in which Rashami Desai is co-operating with lab officials as she gets screened for Coronavirus. The ‘Uttaran’ & ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ star is looking beautiful in a saree. In the video, Rashami asks if the results are normal after being checked. The man, who checked her, says yes in return post which the actress gets happy and winks at the end of the video.