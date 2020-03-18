Coronavirus: All examinations including CBSE Class 10th and 12th postponed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday postponed all class 10th and 12th board examinations scheduled from March 19-31. The examinations have been postponed after March 31. The new dates for examinations have not been announced yet. Apart from CBSE exams , JEE mains and all university exams have also been postponed.

The examinations have been postponed after the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development (HRD) asked the authorities to do so. The ministry ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and all other educational institutions to reschedule exams after March 31.

IMPORTANT: Following govt order, CBSE postpones all exams in India & abroad scheduled from March 19 to March 31 (both dates included).

New exmaination schedule will be notified by March 31 after "re-assessment of the situation", says CBSE. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/OpQoOzkd0q — Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) March 18, 2020

The examination have been postponed as a precautionary and preventive move to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.