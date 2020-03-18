Coronavirus : Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shares an important message ; Watch Video

Total number of COVID19 infected people reached 147 in India.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday urged fellow Indians to act responsibly and follow the guidelines issued by the health authorities in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“As citizens, we have to act responsibly. We could follow simple steps to keep the coronavirus at bay. It is my request to everyone to follow basic guidelines to try our best to ensure we all stay safe,” Tendulkar tweeted.