Fake hand sanitiser racket busted by police

In a shocking incident, the Hyderabad police had busted a fake hand sanitizer in the city. The Rachakonda Special Police Commissionerate Operations Team, Bhongir Police and Ayush Ministries’ Drug Inspectors has lead the operation.

Police had also seized 25,000 units of 100 ml sanitizers and raw materials worth 50 lakhs. The gang has manufactured and marketed around 1 lakh bottles.

The fake products were distributed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through various distributors and supplied to leading medical stores.Police had arrested six person who were behind the racket.

Police filed case against six suspects involved the crime. Police had charged them under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Drug Law.

The demand for hand sanitiser is surging around the globe with coronavirus spreading.