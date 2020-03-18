NEWSEntertainment

Here are some unknown facts about the model Gigi Hadid : See Pics

Mar 18, 2020, 12:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

In an interview that appears in Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Gigi Hadid revealed several unknown facts of her life. Among interesting things her fans got to know is that the highflying model actually prefers rural tranquillity over life in the fast lane of the big cities.

She said she enjoys being at her mother Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania property and how it reminds her of the “simple pleasures” of life.

“The farm has really made me remember, and bring back to my life, my most simple pleasures. It’s allowed me to fill my days off with the little things that make me happy, like art, gardening, yoga, cooking, being outside, and spending time with my loved ones and animals without having to worry about things like what I’m wearing or how my hair looks, or being photographed or seen that day. Being away from the city and the public eye makes me feel like a kid again, and that freedom has been really healing for me,” said Gigi, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.

