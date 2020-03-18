Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif turns up heat in same gym wear: See pics

Bollywood hotties Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora had turned up heat on social media by sharing their photos wearing gym wears. And the social media amazed to see both the actresses wearing same kind of gym wears.

While Katrina posed effortlessly with open wet hair, Malaika was spotted wearing the same athleisure set on her way to Yoga class. Malaika finished her look with over sized sunglasses and hair tied in a bun.

Malaika Arora even shared the picture with Katrina on her Instagram story with ‘LIT’ emoji. Who wore it better?

The athleisure sets worn by both Katrina and Malaika are among the new Reebok x Victoria Beckham capsule collection launching on the 13th of March.