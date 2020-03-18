UAE based airline companies announces more cancellations of flights

Airline companies based in UAE has announced more cancellation of flights. Dubai based Emirates Airlines and Abu Dhabi based Etihad Airways has made the announcements. The services were suspended temporarily to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Emirates airline has announced temporary suspension of its services to Cairo, Algiers, Tunis, and Khartoum.

Starting March 18, flights to Algiers and Khartoum will be suspended until the end of the month, while flights to Cairo will be suspended until March 31. Flights to Tunis are suspended effective today and will run until May 20.Flights to Casablanca have been suspended since March 16 up to the end of this month.

Emirates’ flights to Mexico City (via Barcelona) are suspended from March 20 to April 30. Flights to and from Peshawar have been rerouted through Islamabad from March 15. Flights to and from Barcelona will be suspended from March 20 until April 30. Flights to Madrid are suspended effective today to end April.

Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi has also announced suspending flights to Cairo. Etihad has reduced its frequency to Bahrain to once daily from thrice a day until March 31. During April, flights will be raised to twice daily. Flights to Kuwait have all been suspended till the end of this month.

Earlier Flydubai has also suspended its services to India and also rerouted many services.