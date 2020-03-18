UAE suspends this visa service

UAE has announced the suspension of visa on arrival service. This was informed by UAE Embassy in UK and Australia.

The visa on arrival will be suspended from March 19 until further notice. This is part of the UAE’s preventive measure to combat the spread of Covid-19.

From 19 March, the #UAE will suspend issuing all visas on arrival, including for Australians. Australians living in the UAE with existing resident visas are not affected. #AusInUAE #Australia #COVID2019 @Smartraveller pic.twitter.com/YuzoJDK2cA — Heidi Venamore PSM ?? (@AusAmbUAE) March 18, 2020

The UAE had suspended all entry visas to foreigners from March 17. The only exceptions as announced earlier were diplomatic passport holders and those eligible for visa on arrival.

“NEW: #UAE takes extra steps to combat the spread of #COVID19 that will affect travellers from the UK. From March 19 no visas on arrival will be issued until further notice. UAE residents are not affected” tweeted UAE Embassy in England.