Volkswagen launched its SUV ‘T-Roc’: Know features and price

One of the popular four-wheeler brand in India Volkswagen has added a new SUV to its fleet in India. Volkswagen has officially launched its new SUV ‘T-Roc in the country on Wednesday.

The SUV has a TSI petrol engine mated to Volkswagen’s 7-speed DSG gear box. The 1.5-litre BS 6-compliant petrol engine belts out 148 bhp of power and has 250 Nm of peak torque. It also comes with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT).

T-Roc comes with a number of safety and comfort features like panoramic sun roof, six airbags, Hill Start Assist, ABS, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and infotainment solutions for Apple and Android users with six-speaker unit.

There is a two-zone climate control air conditioning system, premium ‘Veinna’ leather seats – front seat gets lumber support – and an Active Info Display . There is an interior chrome package on offer as well.

The SUV comes with six colour options – white, yellow, orange, grey, blue and black. The SUV is priced at of ?19.99 lakh (ex showroom).