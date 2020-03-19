67 new Covid cases reported from Saudi Arabia

Saudi registered the highest number of Covid patients on a single day as 67 new entries were made on Wednesday, bringing the total count to 238. Six patients have fully recovered so far in the biggest gulf country.

The Kingdom has taken strict measures to curb the pandemic locking down all work including the private sector except essential food and medical services for 15 days, starting on Thursday.

The Kingdom has also ordered the mosques closed for congregational prayers and asked people to offer their daily prayers at home till the pandemic recedes.