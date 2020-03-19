Coronavirus: Death toll from Covid-19 rises

The deadly coronavirus has spread almost all part of the world. The deadly infectious disease which first appeared in Wuhan province of China has not reached all part of the world.

After China, Iran is the most worstly hit country in Asia. Now the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has rised to 1284 and the total number of infected people increased to 18,407.

“With 149 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus reaches 1,284. Unfortunately we had 1,046 new cases of infection since yesterday,” said deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi.

Meanwhile,Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran has decide to pardon 10,000 prisoners. Iran has already released 85,000 prisoners on temporary leave.