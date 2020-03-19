Coronavirus: UAE announces important decision on work permits

Amid the Covid-19 is spreading all over the globe, the UAE government has announced an important decision regarding work permits.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has suspended the issuance of all types of labour permits. This includes work permits for drivers and domestic workers. The suspension is effective from Thursday, March 19 until further notice.

The decision excludes intra-corporate transfer permits and employment permits for Expo 2020.

The decision was taken as part of the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to fight the spread of Covid-19. The decision was taken in coordination with the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.