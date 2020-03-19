Free internet: Etisalat and Du to promote distance learning to counter pandemic

Etisalat and Du, the Internet Service providers in the UAE have come up with plans to provide free internet through mobile phones, for those who do not have an internet connection at home.

The move is to help families who do not have a home internet which could hamper distance learning of school-going children in the wake of the Covid-19 attack. The move is an initiative of UAE Ministry of education and TRAI(Telephone Regulatory Authority).

The free data package will help students to continue their learning at home.TRAI thanked Etisalat and Du for this initiative, which confirms their efforts to actively contribute to implementing the leadership directives and the success of the distance learning initiative launched by the Ministry of Education