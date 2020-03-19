‘Murder and rape are minor crimes as long as you pray’: says a Imam: See video

A video of an Australian Imam who says that murder and rape are minor crimes has been roaming all round social media.

The video was shared online by Imam Tawhidi. ” “….This is what Australian Imams – who the Grand Mufti doesn’t label as “Unrecognised” – are preaching to Muslim youth behind closed doors in Australia. From this we understand that: If you rape, murder, and commit all evil, it will be ignored by Allah as long as you pray, because those who don’t pray are worse than rapists and murderers “in the eyes of Allah”. Look at the wall-clock and the time this ideology is being preached, it’s in the evening so that Muslim youth go home to sleep and wake up with this extremist content on their minds. It’s like everything they learn in school gets wiped out from their minds by the end of the day. But it’s the peace-loving Imam Tawhidi who should be assaulted and silenced..”, Imam Tahwidi captioned the video.

The date and and when the video was captured is not clear.

See the video: