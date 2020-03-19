Nirbhaya rapists widow seeks divorce, A new trick to delay execution ?

In an unprecedented move wife of Akshay Thakur, Puneeta Devi who had been a staunch supporter of her husband’s innocence had filed a petition seeking a divorce. Akshay Thakur along with three death row convicts are being prepared to walk the gallows for their execution date fixed this week.

In the petition, Puneeta Devi pleads she doesn’t want to be known as the widow of a rapist. Her attorney Mukesh Kumar Singh filed the plea based on a provision in the law that a woman can seek divorce on the ground of her husband being charged with a sexual offense.

The divorce petition would further delay the execution of 4 Convicts- each resorting to every possible way to get an inch of their life extended. The matter is referred to the international court of justice as well.