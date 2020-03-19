Prabhas’ next with 2 Nag Ashwin to be made on a whopping budget: Details inside

Telugu super star Prabhas will be teaming up with director Nag Ashwin for his next film. This was announced by the duo earlier.

The pan-Indian film is produced by Vyjayanthi Films . The latest buzz is that the film is made on a whopping budget even greater than Bahubali. It is reported that Vyjayanthi Films, who were celebrating their 50th anniversary is spending Rs.400 crore for this film.

The futuristic sci-fi thriller set against the backdrop of an imaginary third world war will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, English and various other languages. The film shows the protagonist caught in a war zone and how he takes control of it forms the crux of the plot.

Director Nag Ashiwn’s last film ‘Mahanati’ was a critically and commercially successful work. It has won three awards at the National level, including the one for Best Feature Film in Telugu.