Release of ‘Black Widow’ postponed

Release of ‘Black Widow’ starring Scarlett Johansson has postponed by the makers of the film. The release of the film was postponed by Marvel Studios in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The film directed by Cate Shortland was scheduled to to be released on May 1.

Marvel has also postponed Amy Adams-starrer The Woman in the Window, a 20th Century title and The Personal History of David Copperfield, featuring Dev Patel, from its Searchlight banner, which were supposed to debut on April 15 and May 8, respectively.

It is unclear when any of these films will be released. Disney has already called off the release of Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers.

The release of Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II, Universal’s F9 and MGM’s James Bond film No Time to Die were also postponed.