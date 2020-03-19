Sensex, Nifty dips to lower marks

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 581 points lower in a highly volatile session on Thursday amid heightened fears of a global recession triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rupee plummeted 81 paise to 75.07 against the US dollar during the day.

After briefly turning positive in afternoon trade, domestic indices fell in tandem with Asian peers, with the BSE barometer Sensex settling 581.28 points or 2.01 per cent lower at 28,288.23. It swung over 2,656.07 points through the session.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty settled 205.35 points, or 2.42 per cent, down at 8,263.45, after dropping below the 7,900 level intra-day.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tanking over 10 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Maruti, M&M, Tech Mahindra and ONGC.

The gainers included ITC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank and Hero MotoCorp.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil futures rebounded 5.55 per cent to USD 26.26 per barrel.