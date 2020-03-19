Sensex, Nifty slumps down for another financial day

Equity benchmark Sensex fell over 2,100 points and the Nifty gave up the 7,900 level in opening session on Thursday as the pandemic continues to hit the economy.

The rupee too depreciated 60 paise to 74.87 against US dollar in morning session.

After sinking over 2,152 points, the BSE barometer was trading 1812.19 points or 6.28 per cent lower at 27,057.32 at 0930 hours.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was trading 520.85 points, or 6.15 per cent, down at 7,947.95 after dropping below 7,900 in early session.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser, tanking up to 12 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and M&M, while PowerGrid and NTPC were the only gainers.