Tennis: ATP and WTA seasons suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic

In Tennis, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has suspended the ATP and WTA tennis tournaments. The major seasons were suspended temporarily due the Covid-19 pandemic. This was announced by the organizers of the tournaments.

“The professional tennis season is now suspended through 7 June 2020, including the ATP Challenger Tour and ITF (International Tennis Federation) World Tennis Tour,” the ATP and WTA said in a joint statement.

The extension covers joint tournaments in Madrid and Rome, plus women’s events in Strasbourg and Rabat and men’s events in Munich, Estoril, Geneva and Lyon. All men’s and women’s rankings have been frozen until further notice.