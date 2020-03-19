UAE based airline companies cancels more flights including to India

Airline companies based in UAE had suspended more flight services. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to battle the Covid-19. Earlier airline companies in UAE had suspended many services to various destinations.

Etihad Airways:

Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi has announced that it would suspend more flights from Abu Dhabi. It has reduced its daily flights to Indian cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

Bangalore flights are reduced from twice a day to daily, starting from March 20 until April 30. Flights to Chennai from Abu Dhabi are reduced from twice a day to daily from March 23 until April 30. Flights to Cochin are reduced from three flights a day to twice-daily from Friday until April 30. Hyderabad-Abu Dhabi flights are reduced from twice-daily to daily from Friday and Delhi-Abu Dhabi flights are reduced from four flights a day to three from today until March 28. To Mumbai, instead of the four flights, there will only be three daily flights from today until April 30.

The airline has also temporarily suspended all flights to Baku, Cairo, Amman, Saudi Arabia, Nairobi, Kuwait and Lebanon among other destinations.

Flydubai:

Dubai-based flydubai has cancelled flights to 19 destinations including India starting Tuesday. The suspension will last till March 31.

Flydubai has also suspended services to Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, India, Pakistan and Sudan .

Emirates Airlines:

Dubai based Emirates airline has announced suspension of services to as many as 35 destinations till Wednesday . Emirates has suspended services to Khartoum, Algeirs, Tunis, Cairo and Casablanca till the end of this month. The airline had already announced suspension of flights to Cairo, Tunis, Barcelona, Mexico and Madrid.