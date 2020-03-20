DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

29 soldiers killed in terrorist attack on army camp

Mar 20, 2020, 03:47 pm IST
At least 29 soldiers died in a terrorist attack on a army camp on Thursday in Northern Mali. This was confirmed the military of the African country.

“Mali military camp at Tarkint village in Gao city area was the target of a terrorist attack on Thursday morning. The death toll from the attack was 29 people and five injured,” the military said on its Twitter page.

In February this year 3 soldiers were killed an a terror attack on an army camp in Mali. In earlier March six soldiers were killed in a rocket attack.

The African country is facing inter-communal tensions exacerbated by terrorist activities.The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country.

