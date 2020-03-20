Bollywood hottie Bipasha Basu shares her ‘secret recipe’ for boosting immunity: See pics

Many celebrities in the Bollywood film industry are in self isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak.To overcome the bore the celebrities are sharing various things on social media. It includes fitness videos to workout videos.

Now Bollywood hottie Bipasha Basu has shared a tip on how to boost immunity. The hot actress has shared her ‘secret recipe’. Bipasha on her Instagram account has shared the recipe with ingredients easily available in the kitchen.

“Have 1 tsp of this powder with hot water…or add to your dal everyday…It’s simple #immunitybooster #loveyourself #loveall #wecandothis,” she captioned it.

Bipasha Basu’s immunity boosting powder recipe was primarily based on two spices – turmeric powder, and fennel seeds, . The recipe comprised a number of other Indian spices as well, such as cumin seeds, coriander seeds, dry ginger powder , whole black pepper , cinnamon powder and cardamom powder .