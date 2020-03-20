Coronavirus : Actor Salman Khan returns to his first love during quarantine : Watch Video

We all know that Salman Khan loves painting and whenever he has free time, he takes to the canvas. Yesterday he shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen painting a portrait of a man and woman in black and is also heard humming Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai. Here’s the video…

Salman has two big releases coming up. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is the Eid release. He will be seen with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the potboiler. Later he will start shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali where he will be seen with Pooja Hegde.