Coronavirus: Helpline service launched by UAE

The Ministry of of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in UAE has launched a round-the-clock helpline to support its overseas residents.The helpline is aimed to facilitate procedures, and provide assistance in emergency cases.

Holders of valid residence permits overseas and their family members and first-degree relatives in the UAE can call the helpline 0097124965228 for enquirers and assistance for humanitarian and emergency cases to ensure their safe return to the UAE.

Earlier on Thursday, the UAE has banned residents from entering the country. The Ministry explained that these measures were part of precautionary and preventive efforts taken by the UAE to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.